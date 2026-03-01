New Leadership in Iran Signals Open Door for US Talks

A senior White House official has disclosed that potential new leadership in Iran has signaled readiness for talks with the United States. This development ensued after a significant military operation by US and Israeli forces that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader and high-ranking officials.

On the condition of anonymity, the official explained that President Donald Trump is 'eventually' open to discussions; however, current military operations are proceeding without pause. The details regarding the identities of the potential new Iranian leaders or their approach towards discussions remain unspecified.

In a Sunday interview with The Atlantic, Trump confirmed his intention to engage in dialogue with Iran's new leadership, stating, 'They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,' though he did not provide a timeline for when this engagement would occur.

(With inputs from agencies.)