New Leadership in Iran Signals Open Door for US Talks
A senior White House official, speaking anonymously, revealed that potential new Iranian leadership is open to talks with the US following a significant attack. President Trump expressed willingness for discussions with Iran's new leaders, although current military operations continue without interruption.
A senior White House official has disclosed that potential new leadership in Iran has signaled readiness for talks with the United States. This development ensued after a significant military operation by US and Israeli forces that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader and high-ranking officials.
On the condition of anonymity, the official explained that President Donald Trump is 'eventually' open to discussions; however, current military operations are proceeding without pause. The details regarding the identities of the potential new Iranian leaders or their approach towards discussions remain unspecified.
In a Sunday interview with The Atlantic, Trump confirmed his intention to engage in dialogue with Iran's new leadership, stating, 'They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,' though he did not provide a timeline for when this engagement would occur.
