Crisis in West Asia: India's Strategic Response Amid Escalating Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting to assess the impact of the escalating conflict in West Asia. The meeting discussed strategies for safeguarding Indian nationals, ensuring transportation routes remain open, and the broader implications for India's strategic interests in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security late Sunday night to address the escalating tensions in West Asia. The meeting, held shortly after Modi's return from a tour, focused on the ongoing conflict sparked by a US and Israeli attack on Iran.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, attended by key ministers and national security officials, reviewed the situation's potential repercussions for India. Discussions centered on safeguarding Indian nationals stranded in the region, securing vital transportation routes, and assessing broader geopolitical impacts.

With military tensions in West Asia prompting airspace closures and disrupting flight services, thousands of Indians have found themselves stranded. Amid these developments, India's Ministry of External Affairs is maintaining communication with nationals in the region, ensuring their safety and coordinating potential evacuations.

