Sanjay Bhatia Nominated for Haryana's Rajya Sabha Seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the nomination of its ex-MP from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Haryana. Bhatia's candidacy comes amid speculation as party insiders compared him with other strong contenders like former Haryana minister Capt Abhimanyu and senior leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi and Sunita Duggal.

The political landscape of the state is witnessing significant changes as former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from the Karnal parliamentary seat, making way for Bhatia's Rajya Sabha bid. This follows Khattar's earlier nomination as BJP's Lok Sabha candidate in a reshuffle aimed at revitalizing the party's leadership in Haryana.

Haryana's political dynamics and the BJP's strategic moves are set to play out as two Rajya Sabha seats become vacant before the polls. The BJP's stronghold in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, where it holds 48 seats, gives it a favorable position. The Election Commission outlines that polling will happen on March 16, with essential procedures and deadlines set in preparation for the elections.