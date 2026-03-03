Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem Defends Controversial Remarks Amid Immigration Scrutiny

Kristi Noem, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, stood by her controversial remarks labeling two U.S. citizens as terrorists after their deaths at the hands of federal officers. Despite evidence refuting her claims, Noem, overseeing Trump's immigration efforts, faced bipartisan criticism during a Senate hearing.

Democratic and Republican senators questioned Noem on Trump's aggressive immigration tactics and the federal agent deployments in cities. Amidst the outcry, Democrats withheld department funding, demanding immigration policy changes. Trump's mass deportation agenda and Noem's leadership have become contentious ahead of midterm elections.

Noem's department, under scrutiny for civil rights violations and accusations of blocking oversight, may face impeachment efforts from House Democrats, although success seems unlikely. Her testimony continues before the House Judiciary Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)