Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)

G Sudhakaran, a prominent CPI(M) leader in Kerala, announced he won't renew his party membership. He accused party leadership of neglect and criticized them for not recognizing his contributions. Although he maintains his allegiance to the party's ideology, his decision comes ahead of crucial Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:26 IST
Veteran Politician G Sudhakaran's Bold Move: A Blow to CPI(M)
Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran has sparked controversy within the political landscape of Kerala by declaring he will not renew his party membership. This decision, announced via a Facebook post, comes as a significant blow to the ruling party just ahead of the Assembly elections.

Sudhakaran, once a key figure in Kerala's political arena, expressed dissatisfaction with the CPI(M)'s state and district leadership, alleging neglect of his contributions and involvement. Despite his decision, he reaffirmed his ideological alignment with the party's principles, highlighting a deep-rooted commitment shaped over decades.

As the state gears up for crucial polls, Sudhakaran's departure raises questions about internal party dynamics and potential repercussions. CPI(M) leaders have largely evaded direct responses, while Sudhakaran's move highlights tensions amid the political chessboard of Kerala.

