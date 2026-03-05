Left Menu

BJP Finalizes Seat-Sharing in Assam Amid Political Realignments

Assam's Chief Minister confirms BJP's seat-sharing with allies is settled, awaiting Central Board's approval. Meanwhile, Congress faces setbacks as three MLAs switch to BJP, increasing BJP's influence before elections. BJP claims growing popularity under PM Modi, while Congress' candidate list draws criticism for lacking freshness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:44 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners have concluded their seat-sharing talks in Assam. The arrangement awaits ratification from the party's Central Parliamentary Board, with a formal declaration expected within the next 2-4 days.

The Chief Minister shared the news after discussions with Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Forum, and Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Committee, noting satisfaction with the alliance's seat allocation. Meanwhile, three suspended Congress MLAs have joined the BJP, bolstering the party's ranks ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Congress faces internal challenges as party members defect to BJP, including former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. BJP claims these defections reflect growing support for their ideology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Congress's candidate list for Rajya Sabha elections faces criticism for lacking new faces, potentially heightening electoral woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

