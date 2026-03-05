Left Menu

Pakistan Treads Diplomatic Tightrope Amid Protests and Geopolitical Strain

Pakistan navigates a complex geopolitical landscape following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes. Balancing relations with the U.S., Iran, and maintaining domestic peace amid Shi'ite protests, the nation faces challenges of maintaining stability amidst renewed sectarian tensions.

Updated: 05-03-2026 13:12 IST
Pakistan is grappling with a complex diplomatic challenge following widespread protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly orchestrated by the U.S. and Israel. Protestors stormed the U.S. consulate in Karachi, leading to violent clashes.

The Pakistani government is in a delicate position, attempting to appease its Shi'ite Muslim minority while maintaining a strategic alliance with the U.S. This relationship has strengthened since Donald Trump's return to office, posing a significant geopolitical conundrum.

The situation is further complicated by Pakistan's strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, a nation also targeted in Iran's retaliation. As Shi'ite protests grow, Pakistan faces the dual challenge of domestic stability and fulfilling its international commitments.

