Pakistan Treads Diplomatic Tightrope Amid Protests and Geopolitical Strain

Pakistan is grappling with a complex diplomatic challenge following widespread protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, allegedly orchestrated by the U.S. and Israel. Protestors stormed the U.S. consulate in Karachi, leading to violent clashes.

The Pakistani government is in a delicate position, attempting to appease its Shi'ite Muslim minority while maintaining a strategic alliance with the U.S. This relationship has strengthened since Donald Trump's return to office, posing a significant geopolitical conundrum.

The situation is further complicated by Pakistan's strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, a nation also targeted in Iran's retaliation. As Shi'ite protests grow, Pakistan faces the dual challenge of domestic stability and fulfilling its international commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)