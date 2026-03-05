Left Menu

Governor's Resignation Sparks Political Storm in West Bengal

The sudden resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose highlights growing tensions between the Governor's office and Mamata Banerjee's TMC government. His departure has sparked allegations of political pressure and uncooperative federalism, reigniting discussions on the state's governance ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The abrupt resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has marked a dramatic shift in the state's political landscape. Initially welcomed with cautious optimism, Bose's tenure increasingly mirrored the fractious relationships seen during his predecessor's time.

Governor Bose's exit has shocked the political sphere and drawn accusations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She suggests potential external pressures from Union authorities, alleging political motives aimed at influencing the upcoming 2026 assembly polls.

This development continues the trend of uneasy relations between West Bengal's constitutional office and its state government, casting a spotlight on the delicate balance of power in the region. As the state prepares for elections, the implications of this resignation could be profound.

