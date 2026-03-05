Political Drama Unfolds: Surprising Candidate Pick for Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat
Anand Sharma, a seasoned Congress leader, expressed dismay at Anurag Sharma's candidacy for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, indicating it was politically motivated. Despite previous consideration and contributions to the state, Sharma emphasized that political truth-telling is now seen as a crime.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party's decision to nominate Anurag Sharma for the solitary Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh has stirred controversy. Veteran leader Anand Sharma, once in the running, described truthful political expression as a punishable offense.
Sources disclosed multiple names, including former state unit chief Pratibha Singh, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, and others, considered for the position. Anurag Sharma's selection, reportedly due to his proximity to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, surprised many.
Despite the setback, Sharma remains committed to serving Himachal Pradesh. He noted his significant contributions to the region's development and vowed to continue championing its progress, highlighting the adverse political landscape in which he operates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
