End of Western Dominance: Finnish President Calls for a New World Order

Finnish President Alexander Stubb declared that Western dominance is over and emphasized the need for a more representative global order. Addressing the Raisina Dialogue, he highlighted the growing influence of the Global South and the crucial role India will play in shaping global politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:19 IST
In a bold declaration at the Raisina Dialogue, Finnish President Alexander Stubb asserted that the era of Western dominance has concluded. He called for a new, inclusive global order amid growing disruptions in international politics.

During the inaugural ceremony, attended by leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stubb expressed concerns about global conflicts in regions such as the Middle East, Sudan, and Ukraine. He warned that without a robust global order, chaos would reign.

Emphasizing the shifting global power dynamics, Stubb noted the emerging significance of the Global South and particularly India in shaping future international relations. He urged for a collaborative effort to construct an equitable and lasting world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

