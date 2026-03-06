CPI(M) Leadership Faces Turmoil Amidst Allegations and Expulsions
The CPI(M) is embroiled in controversy following accusations against district secretary E N Suresh Babu by expelled leader P K Sasi, who alleged his involvement in spirit smuggling. Babu contemplates legal action while asserting party supremacy. Sasi's expulsion and criticisms highlight internal discord within the party.
In a heated development, CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu announced potential legal action against expelled party figure P K Sasi, who linked Babu to a spirit smuggling racket. The accusations have stirred the party's ranks, prompting Babu to consult with party leadership while emphasizing no individual's supremacy over the organization.
The controversy arose after Sasi, previously demoted within the party, cynically critiqued the local leadership's decisions. His expulsion from the ruling Left party further fueled speculation about internal rifts. Babu, however, challenged Sasi to produce evidence supporting the claims, maintaining his composure amid the storm.
Former CPI(M) MP N N Krishnadas defended the leadership's decision, pointing out the ample opportunities previously given to Sasi. Despite differing opinions, Krishnadas argued that party traditions prioritize collective harmony over individual grievances, underscoring the CPI(M)'s enduring resilience in the face of adversity.
