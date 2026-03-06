Left Menu

CPI(M) Leadership Faces Turmoil Amidst Allegations and Expulsions

The CPI(M) is embroiled in controversy following accusations against district secretary E N Suresh Babu by expelled leader P K Sasi, who alleged his involvement in spirit smuggling. Babu contemplates legal action while asserting party supremacy. Sasi's expulsion and criticisms highlight internal discord within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:58 IST
CPI(M) Leadership Faces Turmoil Amidst Allegations and Expulsions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated development, CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu announced potential legal action against expelled party figure P K Sasi, who linked Babu to a spirit smuggling racket. The accusations have stirred the party's ranks, prompting Babu to consult with party leadership while emphasizing no individual's supremacy over the organization.

The controversy arose after Sasi, previously demoted within the party, cynically critiqued the local leadership's decisions. His expulsion from the ruling Left party further fueled speculation about internal rifts. Babu, however, challenged Sasi to produce evidence supporting the claims, maintaining his composure amid the storm.

Former CPI(M) MP N N Krishnadas defended the leadership's decision, pointing out the ample opportunities previously given to Sasi. Despite differing opinions, Krishnadas argued that party traditions prioritize collective harmony over individual grievances, underscoring the CPI(M)'s enduring resilience in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

 India
2
Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Federalism

Karnataka's Financial Blueprint: Siddaramaiah's Vision for Cooperative Feder...

 India
3
Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

Aston Martin Faces Challenges with Honda Partnership in 2026 Formula 1 Bid

 Australia
4
Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory: Averted Catastrophe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026