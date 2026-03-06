Left Menu

Governor's Tenure: Clashes, Controversies, and Cultural Narratives

R N Ravi's tenure as the 26th Governor of Tamil Nadu was marked by significant conflicts with the state government, particularly over Bills and institutional appointments. Controversies included dismissals, policy confrontations, and a petrol bomb incident. Ravi's cultural initiatives and critique of Dravidian ideologies added to the complexity of his governance.

The tenure of R N Ravi as the 26th Governor of Tamil Nadu, beginning September 2021, quickly became notable for contentious relations with the state's DMK-led government. Ravi's firm stance on policy matters, such as the National Education Policy and university appointments, led to several high-profile disputes.

One notable incident was Ravi's abrupt decision to dismiss then Minister V Senthilbalaji following his arrest, a move he later reversed after the Centre's intervention. Tensions further escalated with a petrol bomb attack near the Raj Bhavan in October 2023.

Apart from political skirmishes, Ravi's tenure included cultural initiatives. Despite accusations from Dravidian ideology supporters of appropriating Tamil icons, Ravi organized events highlighting historical narratives and higher education. He recently concluded his Tamil Nadu role with a transfer to West Bengal.

