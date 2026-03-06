Left Menu

Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah's Meteoric Rise in Nepal Elections

Nepal's general elections see a possible historic win by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah and his Rastriya Swatantra Party, shaking up traditional political strongholds. His appeal, especially among young voters and through social media, positions him as a potential prime minister, marking a significant shift in the Himalayan nation's political landscape.

Balendra Shah

A newcomer political party led by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah is poised to achieve a groundbreaking victory in Nepal's general elections. Shah and his Rastriya Swatantra Party are leading in 100 out of 137 seats in the lower house, signaling a potential upheaval in the nation's political order.

The election process is ongoing, with 165 seats decided through direct election and others via proportional representation. Shah, once the mayor of Kathmandu, has captured public imagination, especially among youth and social media users, making him a front-runner for prime minister.

Political instability has long affected Nepal's development, particularly following recent protests after a controversial social media ban. Shah's rising popularity and political ambitions suggest a shift towards new leadership, as established parties like the Communist Party and Nepali Congress concede ground.

