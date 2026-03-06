Vision 2030: Tamil Nadu's Path to Progress

In a bold move to propel Tamil Nadu into the future, Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled his comprehensive vision titled 'Tamil Nadu 2030' on Friday. This strategic blueprint intends to target enhancements across 14 pivotal sectors, aiming to foster social justice and autonomy for all states.

Stalin insists that these ambitious goals—ranging from healthcare improvements to artificial intelligence integration in education—echo not only his aspirations but also those of past leaders and the population. Emphasizing egalitarian principles and mention of leaders like Periyar Ramasamy and former Chief Ministers, he envisions a prosperous state with opportunities for everyone.

With a commitment to advance Tamil Nadu to a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, Stalin expressed confidence in the ruling party's ongoing leadership. The administration has engaged with 1.80 crore families to ensure plans meet real-world expectations, covering sectors such as rural development, education, and transport innovation.