Historic Prisoner Swap: Ukraine and Russia Exchange 300 Each Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine and Russia, in a significant move towards easing tensions, exchanged 300 service personnel each in a two-day prisoner swap. The exchange highlights international diplomatic efforts brokered by the U.S. and UAE, marking a hopeful shift after prolonged detainment since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and Russia made a historic exchange of prisoners of war, totaling 600 personnel over two days. This significant move, with the involvement of the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates as mediators, comes after prolonged detentions since 2022.

The prisoner swap represents a renewed diplomatic effort between the nations following recent U.S.-brokered peace talks. This marks the second POW exchange of the year, with individuals who served in conflict zones such as Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia being freed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the release, sharing a video of the returnees. The exchange underscores a period of tentative collaboration amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions, with both sides awaiting further dialogue to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

