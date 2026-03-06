Opposition Slams Maharashtra Budget as 'Contractor-Centric'
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi criticized the Maharashtra Budget for 2026-27, describing it as 'contractor-centric' and neglectful of farmers, the middle class, and the rural economy. Key concerns include unmet election promises on farm loan waivers, funding for women's schemes, and the focus on infrastructure projects over community needs.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has strongly criticized the Maharashtra Budget for 2026-27, labeling it a 'contractor-centric' endeavor that disregards the needs of farmers, middle-class citizens, and the rural economy. Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the government of misleading voters with empty election promises, particularly concerning farm loan waivers and women's financial schemes.
Thackeray highlighted the absence of explicit announcements in the budget regarding the clearing of farmers' land records through loan waivers, despite election promises. He also questioned substantial allocations for highway projects, arguing the budget favored contractors over ordinary citizens. The government's planting plan and bullet train project proposals faced criticism for lacking clarity and practical benefit for locals.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and other opposition leaders echoed these sentiments, contending the budget is laden with unrealistic promises and ignores pressing concerns in rural areas. They warned of the budget's potential to drive the state's economy towards financial instability and criticized its lack of immediate solutions.
