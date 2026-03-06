Hungary Detains Seven Ukrainians in Growing Tensions over Oil Disputes
Hungary detained seven Ukrainians with $82 million in cash and gold on suspicion of money laundering. This action has escalated existing tensions between Hungary and Ukraine. The detained included a former Ukrainian intelligence official and Oschadbank employees. Ukraine accuses Hungary of state terrorism and demands the release of its citizens.
In a dramatic move amid heightened tensions, Hungary has detained seven Ukrainians who were transporting $82 million in cash and gold, accusing them of money laundering. The operation, involving Hungarian counter-terrorism forces, was conducted as the vehicles crossed into Hungary, intensifying existing discord between the two nations over oil shipments.
Video footage released by the Hungarian government depicted armed officers intervening at a service station, where they instructed the Ukrainians to exit their vehicles and comply with the police. The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration confirmed the arrests, including a former intelligence service general, as they attempted to transit substantial sums from Austria to Ukraine.
Ukraine reacted vehemently, accusing Hungary of hostage-taking and theft, and requested intervention from the EU. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto demanded explanations for such transits, as the detainees face expulsion amid unresolved queries about the funds' ultimate fate.
