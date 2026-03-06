Hungary Detains Seven Ukrainians in Growing Tensions over Oil Disputes

In a dramatic move amid heightened tensions, Hungary has detained seven Ukrainians who were transporting $82 million in cash and gold, accusing them of money laundering. The operation, involving Hungarian counter-terrorism forces, was conducted as the vehicles crossed into Hungary, intensifying existing discord between the two nations over oil shipments.

Video footage released by the Hungarian government depicted armed officers intervening at a service station, where they instructed the Ukrainians to exit their vehicles and comply with the police. The Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration confirmed the arrests, including a former intelligence service general, as they attempted to transit substantial sums from Austria to Ukraine.

Ukraine reacted vehemently, accusing Hungary of hostage-taking and theft, and requested intervention from the EU. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto demanded explanations for such transits, as the detainees face expulsion amid unresolved queries about the funds' ultimate fate.

