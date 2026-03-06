Trump's Hardline Stance on Iran Negotiations

In a resolute social media announcement, President Donald Trump made it clear that negotiations with Iran are off the table unless Tehran submits to 'unconditional surrender.'

Trump expressed that, following this, an appropriate leader must be selected for Iran, suggesting a hardline approach to conflict resolution in the Middle East.

He further assured that the U.S., alongside international allies, is committed to facilitating Iran's economic resurgence, aiming to make the nation 'bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.'

(With inputs from agencies.)