Owaisi Urges Modi to Address US Relations Amid West Asia Turmoil

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to voice opposition to US involvement in West Asia, addressing issues like an Iranian ship sinking and oil import policies. Owaisi criticized BJP-RSS for fearing US President Trump and questioned India's sovereignty in light of US pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:52 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly address West Asia's escalating conflicts and influence the United States to cease hostilities. Owaisi's appeal comes in light of a recent incident involving the US military's alleged sinking of an Iranian ship, IRIS Dena, near Sri Lanka.

Owaisi strongly criticized the BJP and RSS for a perceived fear of challenging US President Donald Trump, particularly regarding India's oil import autonomy following comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He urged Indian leaders to assert independence, especially concerning oil purchases, which he connects to broader concerns about national sovereignty.

The AIMIM leader also highlighted the potential economic impacts on Indian workers in the Gulf and raised concerns regarding Israel's regional intentions. Owaisi expressed dismay over America's stance on India's rise, questioning if India is acting as a subordinate to US influence, accusing some Indian officials of bias towards right-wing agendas.

