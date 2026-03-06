Giriraj Singh's Fiery Accusations Against Mamata Banerjee
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly protecting infiltrators and being 'anti-Hindu.' He accused her government of appeasement towards Muslims and threatened consequences for state officials. Singh urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls to safeguard Bengali Hindus.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of protecting infiltrators and branding her administration as 'anti-Hindu.' Singh's statements come amidst heightened political tensions as Assembly polls approach.
During a rally in Paschim Medinipur, Singh warned of dire repercussions for state officials supporting Banerjee's administration and accused her of appeasement towards Muslims, claiming they form her primary vote bank. He emphasized the need for a political shift to safeguard Bengali Hindus.
Singh further criticized Banerjee's handling of electoral rolls and a teaching job scam, urging voters to embrace BJP's promises, including financial assistance for women. His remarks align with the BJP's broader campaign strategy in West Bengal, marked by polarizing rhetoric and calls for change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
