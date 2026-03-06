Iceland Renews EU Membership Talks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Iceland has announced a referendum set for August 29, aiming to revisit negotiations for joining the European Union. This decision comes as a reaction to both rising living expenses and the ongoing war in Ukraine, sparking renewed public support for EU membership, according to recent polls.

The Icelandic government had previously committed to holding a referendum by 2027. However, geopolitical factors, such as repeated hints by U.S. President Donald Trump about annexing the nearby territory of Greenland, have added urgency to the decision-making process.

Initially applying for EU membership in 2009 after its banking sector collapse, Iceland held off negotiations in 2013. Now, with the new geopolitical climate, EU officials stress that membership offers stability and influence, especially in a world of competing powers. A new poll suggests 57% of Icelanders are in favor of renewing talks.

