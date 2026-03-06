Left Menu

Political Transition: Nitish Kumar's Delhi Move and Nishant's Emergence

JD(U) legislators express their concerns over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's decision to shift focus to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP but find comfort in the anticipated political debut of his son, Nishant. Party members assure continued support and await Nishant's formal induction into politics soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:27 IST
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape witnesses a shift as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prepares to transition to a Rajya Sabha position in Delhi. This unexpected move sparked mixed reactions among JD(U) legislators.

However, members found solace in the imminent political entry of Nishant, Kumar's son, seen as a potential rejuvenator for the party. Nishant's involvement is expected to invigorate the JD(U) rank and file, indicating his evolution into a political leader.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary reassured members that Nitish Kumar made his decision independently and stressed continued availability for guidance. Meanwhile, speculation about future political alignments, especially regarding BJP's role, remains rife.

