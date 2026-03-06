Opposition Moves Motion to Oust Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Opposition members have initiated a move to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker, citing his alleged partiality towards the ruling party. The resolution will be discussed and voted upon if at least 50 members support it. Accusations include bias against opposition MPs and undermining parliamentary rights.
Opposition members have taken a bold step by submitting a resolution aimed at removing Om Birla from his position as Lok Sabha Speaker. The notice requires the backing of at least 50 members to proceed.
The resolution raises concerns over Birla's alleged partiality and his conduct in the House. It accuses him of not allowing the Opposition to voice their concerns and favoring ruling party narratives on controversial issues.
The motion questions Birla's ability to remain impartial and claims his actions compromise the House's ability to function effectively. This development marks a significant challenge to Birla's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
