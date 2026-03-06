Stalin's Tamil Nadu 2030 Vision: Charting a New Era of Development

In a bold move to steer Tamil Nadu towards a prosperous future, Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled his 'Tamil Nadu 2030' vision on Friday, focusing on 14 critical sectors. This initiative seeks to elevate the state into a trillion-dollar economy while promoting social justice and self-autonomy across India.

Stalin emphasized that this visionary project was shaped by engaging directly with 1.80 crore families to understand their dreams and priorities. Key development areas include enhancing health services, integrating AI into education, and boosting industrial and rural development, with a blueprint inspired by former leaders like Periyar and ex-Chief Ministers.

Holding the event at Chennai Trade Centre, Stalin reiterated his commitment to the Dravidian model of governance, aiming to foster economic growth and innovation by setting up mental health centers, industrial complexes, and modernizing the textile industry, ensuring inclusive development across Tamil Nadu.

