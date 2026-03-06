Left Menu

Balen's Rising: A Political Shift in Nepal

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), is poised for victory in Nepal's elections, challenging established parties. Shah, known as Balen, gains significant support, with RSP leading in numerous constituencies. The elections mark a shift towards new leadership backed by Gen Z protests for reform and stability.

In a dramatic political shift, rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah and his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) are poised for a sweeping victory in Nepal's general elections. Data from 144 of 165 constituencies show the RSP ahead in 104, potentially reshaping Nepal's political landscape dominated by traditional parties.

Shah, popularly known as Balen, challenges the old guard as he leads significantly against four-time Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5. Expected to emerge as Nepal's next Prime Minister, Balen embodies a public desire for change after a series of governments in the past 18 years.

The elections, watched closely by neighboring India, mark a potential pivot in Nepalese politics, driven by Gen Z protests demanding reform, anti-corruption measures, and a departure from older party politics. The shift signifies a generational change in leadership, as RSP garners robust support and wins key constituencies.

