Nepal Votes: A New Era Post-Gen Z Protests
Nepal held its first general election since the Gen Z protests that toppled the previous government. A significant turnout was reported as citizens voted for new representatives. Major parties include the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. The protest demands like anti-corruption and good governance remain focal points.
Nepal's much-anticipated general election commenced on Thursday, marking the first national poll since last year's Gen Z-inspired protests led to a change of government. The Election Commission reported a robust voter engagement with over six percent turnout by the early hours.
Participating political groups include the long-standing Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML, which now stands as a hardliner faction after the ousting of K P Sharma Oli. Despite logistical challenges, the vote proceeded smoothly under tight security.
The election's backdrop is defined by Gen Z's demands for anti-corruption, good governance, and a new generation of political leadership - issues that remain central to the electoral dialogue. More than 18.9 million eligible voters had the opportunity to elect new leaders from a crowded field of candidates.
