Legacy of Ajit Pawar: A Memorial and an Award
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored the late Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra Assembly, announcing a memorial and an award in his name. Fadnavis praised Pawar’s political acumen, especially his financial management. Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, significantly contributed to the state's economic policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In a poignant moment in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to the late Ajit Pawar during his budget speech.
Pawar, known for his administrative prowess, was posthumously honored with the announcement of both a memorial and an award recognizing public service excellence in his name.
Former Deputy CM Pawar, a respected figure in Maharashtra politics, tragically died in a plane crash. His legacy of financial acumen and state development was highlighted as Fadnavis took over the finance portfolio, emphasizing Pawar's key role in fiscal discipline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
