Legacy of Ajit Pawar: A Memorial and an Award

In a poignant moment in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to the late Ajit Pawar during his budget speech.

Pawar, known for his administrative prowess, was posthumously honored with the announcement of both a memorial and an award recognizing public service excellence in his name.

Former Deputy CM Pawar, a respected figure in Maharashtra politics, tragically died in a plane crash. His legacy of financial acumen and state development was highlighted as Fadnavis took over the finance portfolio, emphasizing Pawar's key role in fiscal discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)