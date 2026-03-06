Left Menu

Legacy of Ajit Pawar: A Memorial and an Award

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored the late Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra Assembly, announcing a memorial and an award in his name. Fadnavis praised Pawar’s political acumen, especially his financial management. Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash, significantly contributed to the state's economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:24 IST
Legacy of Ajit Pawar: A Memorial and an Award
memorial
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant moment in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to the late Ajit Pawar during his budget speech.

Pawar, known for his administrative prowess, was posthumously honored with the announcement of both a memorial and an award recognizing public service excellence in his name.

Former Deputy CM Pawar, a respected figure in Maharashtra politics, tragically died in a plane crash. His legacy of financial acumen and state development was highlighted as Fadnavis took over the finance portfolio, emphasizing Pawar's key role in fiscal discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

 Italy
2
Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

 India
3
Legacy of Forced Sterilisation: Unveiling Sanjay Gandhi's Role

Legacy of Forced Sterilisation: Unveiling Sanjay Gandhi's Role

 India
4
Kerala Shines in UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Determination and Success

Kerala Shines in UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Determination and Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026