Axel Springer Secures Telegraph in Landmark Acquisition

German media group Axel Springer has agreed to buy Britain's Telegraph Media Group for £575 million, ending ownership uncertainty. The acquisition marks Axel Springer's second-largest investment since its founding, following the purchase of Politico. The company aims to grow and maintain the Telegraph's character amid regulatory scrutiny.

Updated: 06-03-2026 21:32 IST
German media giant Axel Springer has finalized a deal to acquire Britain's Telegraph Media Group for £575 million, dispelling prolonged uncertainties surrounding the newspaper's ownership. The purchase effectively sidesteps Daily Mail owner DMGT's efforts to obtain the broadsheet, which has been under regulatory scrutiny in Britain due to media plurality concerns.

This acquisition follows Axel Springer's $1 billion investment in Politico in 2021. CEO Mathias Dopfner expressed his enthusiasm, describing the ownership of the Telegraph as both a 'privilege and a duty,' with the aim of expanding its reach while preserving its distinct center-right voice in the English-speaking media world.

The acquisition concludes a long-standing ownership dispute after the Barclays family lost control of the Telegraph to Lloyds Banking Group due to financial troubles. Subsequent bidding wars saw interest from RedBird IMI and DMGT, leading to an intricate regulatory landscape involving the UK government.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

