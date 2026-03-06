Gulf Tensions Flare Amidst Escalating US-Iran Conflict

The Trump administration is facing growing criticism from Persian Gulf allies over their handling of escalating tensions with Iran. Countries in the region express dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of defensive support against numerous Iranian drone and missile attacks, which are seen as retaliatory strikes.

Officials from several Gulf nations criticize the US for prioritizing the safety of Israel and American troops, leaving local allies feeling vulnerable. With depleted resources, these nations assert their frustration with their ally's strategic focus, calling for a reassessment of defensive priorities.

Meanwhile, US defense officials acknowledge challenges in intercepting advanced drone strikes. The ongoing conflict is causing regional instability, fueling widespread apprehension among Gulf States about the economic and diplomatic repercussions of prolonged hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)