CPI(M) Leadership Strains: Sudhakaran's Concerns Clarified

The CPI(M) general secretary, M A Baby, addressed recent rumors regarding discord within the party, particularly with veteran leader G Sudhakaran. Contrary to media speculations, Baby insists there are no significant issues between Sudhakaran and the party.

Sudhakaran had voiced his concerns over several matters, which Baby assured would be duly addressed. The veteran leader, who fans speculations by choosing not to renew his party membership, has committed to supporting the Left front's electoral success, drawing from his wealth of experience.

In a bid to clear the air, party leadership from Alappuzha was sent to Sudhakaran's residence, addressing concerns after he expressed dissatisfaction in a Facebook post. Sudhakaran had criticized both the state and district leadership for neglect but remains dedicated to the party's broader goals.