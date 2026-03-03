Left Front Challenges Electoral Discrepancy in West Bengal

Mohammed Salim, the CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary, has criticized the handling of the voter list revisions by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Salim alleges that the ECI's procedures have led to unnecessary harassment, dubbing the Commission as a 'Nirjatan (Torture) Commission'.

Salim announced that the Left parties will hold a protest march to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, demanding accurate voter lists ahead of the assembly elections. According to Salim, the post-SIR rolls indicate over 63.66 lakh deletions, affecting 8.3 per cent of the electorate and raising concerns among citizens.

Further, he argues that inconsistencies and the unnecessary complexity of the ECI's SIR process could have been avoided with standardized measures. Salim also criticized the state government for prioritizing religious issues over vital public concerns like education and healthcare.