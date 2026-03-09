Hungarian Parliament Debates Seized Ukrainian Assets

The ruling Fidesz party in Hungary has proposed that authorities retain cash and gold seized last week from two Ukrainian bank vehicles for two months as they investigate the incident, which Ukraine has called theft.

The proposal was tabled in Hungary's parliament on Monday and could be passed in an expedited process. Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine have escalated, exacerbated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ties to Russia, and the detention of seven Ukrainians suspected of money laundering.

Ukraine has accused Hungary of using this situation to pressure it into resuming suspended oil shipments, while Hungary claims the investigation is essential for national security. The assets, reportedly worth $82 million, will remain in Hungary pending results of the inquiry.

