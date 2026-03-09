Left Menu

Hungarian Parliament Debates Seized Ukrainian Assets

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has presented a proposal to hold onto $82 million in cash and gold seized from Ukrainian vehicles for two months, pending an investigation. Relations between Hungary and Ukraine have worsened due to this incident, with accusations of theft and state banditry hurled by Ukraine.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ruling Fidesz party in Hungary has proposed that authorities retain cash and gold seized last week from two Ukrainian bank vehicles for two months as they investigate the incident, which Ukraine has called theft.

The proposal was tabled in Hungary's parliament on Monday and could be passed in an expedited process. Tensions between Hungary and Ukraine have escalated, exacerbated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ties to Russia, and the detention of seven Ukrainians suspected of money laundering.

Ukraine has accused Hungary of using this situation to pressure it into resuming suspended oil shipments, while Hungary claims the investigation is essential for national security. The assets, reportedly worth $82 million, will remain in Hungary pending results of the inquiry.

