Left Menu

India's Strategic FTAs: Boosting Pharma and Healthcare Growth

India has finalized nine free trade agreements in the past four years, creating significant business opportunities for the pharma and healthcare sectors. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for a holistic healthcare system and faster IP approvals. The focus is on leveraging these agreements for sectoral growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:19 IST
India's Strategic FTAs: Boosting Pharma and Healthcare Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's strategic move of finalizing nine free trade agreements (FTAs) over the past four years is set to amplify business prospects for the domestic pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Monday.

The agreements, inked with major economies including the UK, Mauritius, Australia, the US, European Union, EFTA, Oman, the UAE, and New Zealand, aim to open new opportunities in these vital sectors. Goyal encouraged the industry to maximize the potential of these FTAs and foster a robust healthcare ecosystem.

Highlighting advancements in intellectual property, Goyal shared that patent filings have surged by 215% over the last decade. He emphasized the importance of expediting IP approvals to position India among the world's top five in this domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026