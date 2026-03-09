Political Storm in Kerala: Allegations Shake State's Ruling Front

The UDF has intensified its criticism of Kerala's ruling LDF after Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar faced allegations of infidelity from his wife. The accusations gained public attention when Kumar's wife reportedly discovered him with another woman at their residence in Kollam district.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned the police and home department, overseen by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for failing to assist the minister's wife adequately. Satheesan questioned the commitment to women's safety in the state, demanding answers and accountability from the chief minister.

The allegations have stirred memories of past scandals, with calls from senior Congress leaders for Kumar's resignation. Responses from various politicians indicate a brewing political storm, pressing for swift and transparent handling of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)