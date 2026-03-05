Vijayan Urges Media Responsibility Amid Middle East Conflict
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged media outlets to report responsibly on the Middle East conflict to avoid distressing Malayali expatriates and their families. He cautioned against unverified reports and emotional coverage, emphasizing fact-checking and sensitive reporting to prevent spreading fear.
- Country:
- India
In a recent Zoom meeting with media editors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the critical role the media plays in reporting developments from West Asia, urging journalists to maintain caution and responsibility.
Vijayan addressed the significant Malayali workforce in the Gulf and the potential impact on their families in Kerala due to the ongoing situation. He stressed the importance of disseminating information verified only through reliable sources.
Highlighting the risks of exaggerated reporting, Vijayan called for a balanced and composed approach, particularly when covering incidents like missile attacks. He warned against inducing unnecessary fear through sensationalist reporting styles, promoting fact-checking and accuracy instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey Targets Digital Safety with Proposed Social Media Ban for Kids Under 15
Zuckerberg on Trial: Unveiling Teen Impact of Social Media
Turkey's Social Media Shift: Age Restrictions in Focus
Social Media Sparks Controversy: Politicians Booked Over Viral Content
Fact-Checking Fury: Debunking Viral Misinformation Amid West Asia Tensions