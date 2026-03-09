Ukrainian Gold Controversy: Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

The diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Hungary have escalated, driven by the Hungarian Fidesz party's proposal to hold cash and gold seized from Ukrainian bank vehicles for two months. This action, framed within an investigation, has led to accusations of theft by Ukraine, intensifying an already strained relationship between the two nations.

The contentious proposal, introduced by Hungary's ruling party, allows for a 60-day retention of the seized assets pending covert intelligence gathering. This move has drawn sharp criticism from Ukraine, with officials labeling it as state banditism and demanding the immediate return of the money.

Ukrainian officials have called out Hungary for allegedly violating rights by detaining citizens without due care, while Hungary argues the investigation is necessary to determine the origin and intent behind the substantial cash and gold transfer. The incident could have significant repercussions on the diplomatic ties and security policies of both countries.

