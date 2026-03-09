Left Menu

Erdogan's Diplomatic Balancing: Turkey and the Iran Conflict

President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Turkey's priority to stay out of the escalating Iran conflict amid rising tensions. After a cabinet meeting, Erdogan reaffirmed the nation's defensive stance following NATO's interception of a second Iranian ballistic missile entering Turkish airspace, reflecting Turkey's firm position against such military threats.

President Tayyip Erdogan highlighted Turkey's focus on avoiding involvement in the burgeoning Iran conflict during remarks on Monday.

His comments, following a cabinet meeting, came as NATO air defenses downed a second Iranian ballistic missile that violated Turkish airspace.

Turkey has vowed to combat any threats to its security, underscoring the fragile regional stability.

