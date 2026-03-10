Left Menu

Mahua Moitra's Rebuke: A Call for Democratic Integrity

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra criticized Speaker Om Birla during a motion debate, highlighting his controversial actions including mass suspensions. She argued these moves damage democratic values and emphasized the absence of deputy speakers in Lok Sabha, marking a shift from past practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST
Trinamool Congress
  • Country:
  • India

During a heated session in Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra delivered a scathing critique of Speaker Om Birla, aligning her remarks with 'divine karma.' Her support for the motion aimed to remove Birla underscored accusations of degraded democratic practices.

Moitra highlighted that previous resolutions to remove speakers had been overseen by deputy speakers, a procedural standard now absent. Instead, a panel of presiding officers has managed parliamentary duties amidst the significant debate, signaling a shift from historical precedents.

A particular point of contention was the rule allowing the speaker to suspend MPs for misconduct without a formal resolution. Moitra claimed this rule was misused by Birla, notably in December 2023, when 100 opposition MPs were suspended in a single move—comprising over 40% of all suspensions since 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)

