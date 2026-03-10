Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Critiques India-US Trade Agreement Impact on Local Agriculture
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed concerns over the India-US trade agreement, criticizing its potential impact on Punjab's agriculture. Mann highlighted issues such as importing American agricultural products, challenging local farmers, and creating uneven trade structures. He further alleged the deal could repeat colonial patterns, urging action against it.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised alarms about the proposed India-US trade agreement, warning it could drastically impact agriculture in Punjab. Speaking to the media after a session in the Punjab Assembly, Mann argued that the deal, which may allow imports of American agricultural products, could undermine local farmers' ability to compete economically.
Mann explained that importing 'Soya Meal' for animal and poultry feed poses a threat to Punjab's small-scale farmers against the backdrop of large-scale US agriculture. He emphasized the stark disparity, highlighting the average farm size in the US is 500 acres, contrasting sharply with Punjab's 2.5 acres per farm.
In addition to agriculture, Mann voiced concerns over the treaty's effects on Punjab's crop diversification efforts and future trade balances. He portrayed the agreement as unfair, particularly in the textile sector, and accused the central government of veering away from 'Vishwa Guru' aspirations, likening the situation to colonial histories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
