Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Critiques India-US Trade Agreement Impact on Local Agriculture

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed concerns over the India-US trade agreement, criticizing its potential impact on Punjab's agriculture. Mann highlighted issues such as importing American agricultural products, challenging local farmers, and creating uneven trade structures. He further alleged the deal could repeat colonial patterns, urging action against it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:06 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Critiques India-US Trade Agreement Impact on Local Agriculture
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has raised alarms about the proposed India-US trade agreement, warning it could drastically impact agriculture in Punjab. Speaking to the media after a session in the Punjab Assembly, Mann argued that the deal, which may allow imports of American agricultural products, could undermine local farmers' ability to compete economically.

Mann explained that importing 'Soya Meal' for animal and poultry feed poses a threat to Punjab's small-scale farmers against the backdrop of large-scale US agriculture. He emphasized the stark disparity, highlighting the average farm size in the US is 500 acres, contrasting sharply with Punjab's 2.5 acres per farm.

In addition to agriculture, Mann voiced concerns over the treaty's effects on Punjab's crop diversification efforts and future trade balances. He portrayed the agreement as unfair, particularly in the textile sector, and accused the central government of veering away from 'Vishwa Guru' aspirations, likening the situation to colonial histories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
2
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
3
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026