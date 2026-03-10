Left Menu

Pakistan and China Advocate Dialogue and Diplomacy in West Asia

Pakistan and China have jointly called for de-escalation in West Asia, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy according to the UN Charter. They addressed regional tensions, condemned Israeli actions in Lebanon, and reaffirmed their strategic partnership, urging the international community to take action against military aggression.

Islamabad | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:00 IST
  • Pakistan

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Pakistan and China have called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, following the principles of the United Nations Charter. The plea comes after a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran escalated regional hostilities.

Senior Pakistani and Chinese diplomats engaged in discussions about the volatile situation in the Gulf region, affirming their commitment to fostering peace and stability through diplomatic channels. They underscored the importance of reducing hostilities and highlighted their strategic partnership's enduring strength.

Meanwhile, Pakistan condemned Israel's military actions in Lebanon, which have led to significant civilian casualties and displacement. The Pakistani government urged international intervention to halt aggression and restore sovereignty in occupied territories.

