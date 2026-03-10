Assam's Ambitious Rural Transformation: Housing and Empowerment in Focus

Assam's government has made significant strides in rural development, with Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass announcing the construction of 17.20 lakh houses as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Since 2016, the Union government has sanctioned 29 lakh houses for the state, with 21.50 lakh completed and handed over to beneficiaries. In the last five years alone, 17.20 lakh homes have been constructed, emphasizing the state's commitment to enhancing rural housing.

Minister Dass also highlighted the state's ambitious goal of transforming the economic role of women by 2029. The initiative aims to empower 40 lakh women, branding them as 'Lakhpati Didi' and adding Rs 40,000 crore to Assam's rural economy. To date, Rs 1750 crore has been disbursed, and 90,000 Self Help Group members have been trained under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Further achievements include the completion of 2788 Amrit Sarovar under Mission Amrit Sarovar, benefiting countless locals. Under the MGNREGA scheme, Assam created 26 lakh assets, providing substantial employment and resources. Dass expressed his vision for an Atmanirbhar Assam, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of becoming a Vishwaguru by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)