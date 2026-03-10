Left Menu

Diplomatic Chess: Putin's Call for De-escalation in West Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged for rapid de-escalation in West Asia during a call with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, amid ongoing tensions involving the US and Israel. Russia aims to mediate and support political solutions while balancing its regional security interests.

In a strategic move aimed at quelling rising tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an immediate de-escalation in West Asia during a conversation with Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian. The Kremlin emphasized Russia's commitment to resolving the conflict through diplomacy.

This dialogue marks the second communication within the week between the two leaders, as Moscow, holding significant stakes in Gulf affairs, intensifies its diplomatic efforts. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Russia's openness to facilitate peace talks considering the security dynamics of Iran and its neighbors.

Meanwhile, an hour-long discussion between Putin and US President Donald Trump covered similar ground, although specific proposals for resolving the Iran conflict remain undisclosed for now. The Kremlin remains cautiously optimistic, highlighting the need for a multilateral and coordinated approach moving forward.

