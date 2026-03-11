Congress Slams Amit Shah in Lok Sabha Debate Rumble
In a heated Lok Sabha session, Congress criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that his frequent use of offensive words, echoed from previous years, undermines parliamentary democracy. The opposition's call for Speaker Om Birla's removal was defeated amid contentious exchanges, with Shah challenging Rahul Gandhi's attendance and participation.
The Congress launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, alleging his frequent use of a controversial term, which has been previously expunged, undermines parliamentary decorum. The accusation followed the opposition's failed attempt to oust Speaker Om Birla.
Congress leaders, while highlighting the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during crucial sessions, criticized the BJP government for supposedly undermining parliamentary democracy. Meanwhile, Shah countered the allegations, pointing to Rahul Gandhi's low attendance and asserting that the opposition's claims were exaggerated.
The session, marred by protests and interruptions, concluded with the motion's rejection through a voice vote. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi highlighted alleged biases, as Amit Shah rebuffed claims of suppressing the opposition, referencing past actions during the Emergency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
