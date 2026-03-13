EU-Poland Loan Agreement Continues Amidst Veto Threat

The European Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold a loan agreement with Poland under the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative. This assurance came from a Commission spokesperson on Friday, following statements from Poland's president expressing his intention to veto the corresponding legislative measure.

Despite this presidential veto, Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, revealed earlier in the day that Poland is determined to utilize the European Union's program funds to bolster its defense capabilities. Tusk's statement underscores the country's prioritization of national defense in the face of political hurdles.

The decision involves a substantial financial outlay, with the program entailing the allocation of 43.7 billion euros. This development reflects Poland's positioning within EU dynamics and highlights broader discussions concerning financial governance and inter-EU relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)