Political Vendetta Alleged in KSU Activists' Arrest and Release

Five KSU activists, arrested for allegedly attempting to murder Kerala's Health Minister Veena George, received a hero's welcome upon their release from jail. The pro-Congress student group's members contested that their arrest was a politically motivated attempt by the government to silence dissent.

The Thalassery Sessions Court granted bail to the activists, citing insufficient evidence of the murder attempt, sparked by a protest at Kannur railway station against alleged medical negligence. KSU members argued their arrest mirrored a broader suppression of protests by the state.

Kannur DCC president Martin George welcomed the released activists with garlands. Speaking to the press, Athul M C claimed the incident was orchestrated by high-ranking officials, further intensifying the debate around political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)