Political Vendetta Alleged in KSU Activists' Arrest and Release
Five KSU activists were released on bail after being arrested for allegedly attempting to murder Health Minister Veena George during a protest over medical negligence. The activists, part of the Congress student organization, claimed political vendetta by the Kerala government, which denies the allegations, insisted their arrest was justified.
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Five KSU activists, arrested for allegedly attempting to murder Kerala's Health Minister Veena George, received a hero's welcome upon their release from jail. The pro-Congress student group's members contested that their arrest was a politically motivated attempt by the government to silence dissent.
The Thalassery Sessions Court granted bail to the activists, citing insufficient evidence of the murder attempt, sparked by a protest at Kannur railway station against alleged medical negligence. KSU members argued their arrest mirrored a broader suppression of protests by the state.
Kannur DCC president Martin George welcomed the released activists with garlands. Speaking to the press, Athul M C claimed the incident was orchestrated by high-ranking officials, further intensifying the debate around political motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)