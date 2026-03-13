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Political Vendetta Alleged in KSU Activists' Arrest and Release

Five KSU activists were released on bail after being arrested for allegedly attempting to murder Health Minister Veena George during a protest over medical negligence. The activists, part of the Congress student organization, claimed political vendetta by the Kerala government, which denies the allegations, insisted their arrest was justified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:37 IST
Political Vendetta Alleged in KSU Activists' Arrest and Release
  • Country:
  • India

Five KSU activists, arrested for allegedly attempting to murder Kerala's Health Minister Veena George, received a hero's welcome upon their release from jail. The pro-Congress student group's members contested that their arrest was a politically motivated attempt by the government to silence dissent.

The Thalassery Sessions Court granted bail to the activists, citing insufficient evidence of the murder attempt, sparked by a protest at Kannur railway station against alleged medical negligence. KSU members argued their arrest mirrored a broader suppression of protests by the state.

Kannur DCC president Martin George welcomed the released activists with garlands. Speaking to the press, Athul M C claimed the incident was orchestrated by high-ranking officials, further intensifying the debate around political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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