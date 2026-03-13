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Political Turmoil in Ramanagara: MLA Defends Critique Amidst Expulsion Calls

Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain defends his critique of Karnataka's state budget, sparking expulsion calls from within his party. Advocating for his constituents, Hussain urges a leadership change. Despite backlash, he insists on highlighting local issues overlooked in the budget, including inadequate infrastructure leading to flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:16 IST
Political Turmoil in Ramanagara: MLA Defends Critique Amidst Expulsion Calls
H A Iqbal Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Karnataka heated up as Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain defended his critique of the state budget, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The MLA, representing Ramanagara, faced calls for expulsion from his own party after labeling the budget as insufficient for his constituents.

A vocal supporter of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Hussain declared his loyalty to the electorate, not party politics. He argued that the budget failed to address key local issues, such as unscientific road construction causing flooding, which he repeatedly raised without response.

In reaction, Deputy CM Shivakumar stated that Ramanagara was catered for in the budget, but Home Minister G Parameshwara hinted at potential repercussions for Hussain, including possible denial of a ticket in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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