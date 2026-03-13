Political Turmoil in Ramanagara: MLA Defends Critique Amidst Expulsion Calls

The political landscape in Karnataka heated up as Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain defended his critique of the state budget, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The MLA, representing Ramanagara, faced calls for expulsion from his own party after labeling the budget as insufficient for his constituents.

A vocal supporter of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Hussain declared his loyalty to the electorate, not party politics. He argued that the budget failed to address key local issues, such as unscientific road construction causing flooding, which he repeatedly raised without response.

In reaction, Deputy CM Shivakumar stated that Ramanagara was catered for in the budget, but Home Minister G Parameshwara hinted at potential repercussions for Hussain, including possible denial of a ticket in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)