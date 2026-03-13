Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on National Unity

In a sharp rebuke, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to exhibit the necessary seriousness amidst the tensions in West Asia. Yadav claimed Gandhi was embarrassing the country at a time when unity is essential.

Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government of compromising India's energy security through flawed foreign policies. He warned about the varying geopolitical consequences, especially concerning the US, Israel, and Iran.

Addressing concerns about fuel shortages, Yadav assured that the state faces no shortage of LPG or petroleum products. Strict actions will be taken against any attempts at black marketing, ensuring a steady supply for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)