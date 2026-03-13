Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on National Unity
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for lacking seriousness amid crises in West Asia. Yadav accused Gandhi of embarrassing the nation while praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, Yadav assured there is no shortage of LPG or petroleum in the state and warned against black marketing.
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In a sharp rebuke, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to exhibit the necessary seriousness amidst the tensions in West Asia. Yadav claimed Gandhi was embarrassing the country at a time when unity is essential.
Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government of compromising India's energy security through flawed foreign policies. He warned about the varying geopolitical consequences, especially concerning the US, Israel, and Iran.
Addressing concerns about fuel shortages, Yadav assured that the state faces no shortage of LPG or petroleum products. Strict actions will be taken against any attempts at black marketing, ensuring a steady supply for residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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