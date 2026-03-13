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Two Indian Nationals Killed in Oman Drone Strike Amid Iran-US Tensions

A drone strike in Oman's Sohar city resulted in the deaths of two Indian nationals and injuries to ten others. The conflict between Iran and the US has led to heightened concerns for Indian nationals in West Asia, prompting diplomatic efforts to ensure their safety and repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:04 IST
Two Indian Nationals Killed in Oman Drone Strike Amid Iran-US Tensions
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In a tragic escalation of the Iran-US conflict, two Indian nationals were reportedly killed in a drone strike in Sohar, Oman, on Friday. The violence marks the first Indian fatalities on land since hostilities began on February 28.

Joint Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan confirmed the deaths during an inter-ministerial briefing, expressing deep condolences to the victims' families. Among the injured, ten were identified as Indian nationals, with five having been discharged while the remainder continue to receive treatment in local hospitals.

Amid the ongoing turmoil, India reinforced diplomatic measures to safeguard approximately 10 million Indian nationals residing in the region. Efforts to ensure the safe passage of Indian-flagged vessels and the repatriation of evacuees continue in tandem with diplomatic engagements to resolve the conflict peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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