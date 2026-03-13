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Mamata Banerjee Eyes Cultural Consolidation Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal plans to establish five new cultural and development boards targeting specific communities. This initiative aims to consolidate support in the politically significant western districts and promote socio-economic growth. The boards will foster community languages and traditions and assist in education, healthcare, and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:26 IST
Mamata Banerjee Eyes Cultural Consolidation Ahead of West Bengal Polls
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced plans to create five new cultural and development boards. These boards are aimed at strengthening ties with key social groups, especially in the western districts, by focusing on the Munda, Kora, Dom, Kumbhakar, and Sadgope communities.

Banerjee emphasized that the initiative seeks to preserve the unique languages and cultural traditions of these communities, while also addressing their socio-economic needs through enhanced education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. This move has been seen as a strategic effort to reclaim political ground in the region.

The announcement follows recent political tensions involving a visit by President Droupadi Murmu and criticism from the opposition. As the TMC seeks a fourth term, the party is keen to demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of socially and economically marginalized groups in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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