Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has voiced his strong desire to see David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, take control of CNN. This comes amid Hegseth's criticism of the American media's coverage of the ongoing Iran conflict, particularly CNN's reporting on Iran's disruptive activities in the Strait of Hormuz that have raised oil prices sharply.

The controversial $110 billion Paramount acquisition of CNN-parent Warner Bros has sparked bipartisan concerns over reduced media diversity and potential impacts on editorial independence. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers worry about diminishing consumer choices, raising costs, and the erosion of a free press.

In response to CNN's report that Iran's threat was underestimated, Hegseth criticized their coverage as "fake news," despite CNN standing by their sources. Paramount and the Trump administration remain central to the unfolding media landscape, with defense press briefings increasingly leaning towards non-traditional outlets.

(With inputs from agencies.)